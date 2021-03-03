Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, March 3

First hour: Discussing the allegations of sexual harassment against Governor Andrew Cuomo

Second hour: Governor Andrew Cuomo's press briefing

Three women have come forward, alleging that Governor Andrew Cuomo subjected them to various forms of sexual harassment. The governor has apologized for what he describes as misunderstandings, but not harassment. Now some Democrats are calling on Cuomo to resign, and protesters demonstrated outside his office yesterday. Our guests discuss what comes next:

Lisa Nolan, director of prevention education at Willow Domestic Violence Center

Nicole Hushla Re, longtime Western New York-based political consultant, currently serving as Assemblywoman Sarah Clark’s chief of staff

Paul Keneally, partner at Underberg & Kessler LLP

Then in our second hour, Governor Cuomo holds a press briefing on the state of the COVID-19 response, and he makes an announcement.