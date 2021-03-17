Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, March 17

First hour: Rochester City Council Member Mary Lupien and mental health advocate Melanie Funchess on the Daniel Prude case

Second hour: Discussing pandemic ethics

A member of Rochester City Council, Mary Lupien, joins us. She discusses why she had information about Daniel Prude's death before the public found out in September. We also discuss how Lupien and mental health professionals see the Prude case and the need for changes in who responds to emergency calls. Our guests:

Mary Lupien, member of Rochester City Council

Melanie Funchess, mental health advocate, and member of the Greater Rochester Black Agenda Group and the Black Healers Network

Then in our second hour, a discussion about pandemic ethics. University of Rochester Professor Richard Dees joins us to discuss the allocation of resources, the lessons we've learned when it comes to making ethical decisions, and how those lessons can be applied to future health crises. Our guest: