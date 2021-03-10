Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, March 10

First hour: New York State Senator Edward Rath III

Second hour: Discussing the decline of democracy across the globe

We're joined by New York State Senator Edward Rath III. Rath is a Republican representing the 61st District; this is his first term in Albany. We sit down with the senator to discuss a number of issues, including the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic, allegations against Governor Cuomo, reopening the state, economic development, and more. Our guest:

Edward Rath III, New York State Senator (R), 61st District

Then in our second hour, two University of Rochester professors are leading a series of online seminars about the decline of democracy across the globe. Professors Gretchen Helmke and Randall Stone argue that "for the first time since 2001, the majority of countries are again authoritarian, and democratic institutions and political freedoms are under assault all around the globe." Their series, "Fading Democracy," explains what has led to this change and how to measure it. They join us to preview their discussions. Our guests: