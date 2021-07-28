Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, July 28

First hour: Should ShotSpotter be used to analyze cases?
Second hour: A look at this summer's live music scene
Technology reporter Todd Feathers wrote an extensive piece for Vice's Motherboard about the police tool known as ShotSpotter. It's a piece of technology that supposedly offers accurate analysis of where and when gunshots were fired. It's been used countless times across the country. But Feathers reports that there is essentially no verification that it works, and police have sought to manipulate its findings -- including a case in Rochester. We discuss what we know about the technology and whether it's an appropriate way to analyze cases. Our guests:
- Todd Feathers, freelance reporter writing about technology for Vice
- Katie Higgins, assistant public defender
- Elizabeth Riley, special assistant public defender
- Iman Abid, director of the Genesee Valley Chapter of the New York Civil Liberties Union
Then in our second hour, live concerts are back. In a recent piece for CITY Magazine, WXXI’s Jeff Spevak says this summer’s blossoming of events has caught him by surprise. He joins us to discuss the local live music scene, which includes events postponed from last year, new shows, and hybrid and virtual events. We also talk about how venues are handling pandemic safety measures. Our guests:
- Jeff Spevak, arts and life editor for WXXI News
- Danny Deutsch, owner of Abilene Bar and Lounge
- John Parkhurst, COO for the Rochester Broadway Theatre League
- Erica Fee, producer of the KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival
- Steve Adelman, vice president of the Event Safety Alliance at Adelman Law Group, PLLC