Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, July 28

First hour: Should ShotSpotter be used to analyze cases?

Second hour: A look at this summer's live music scene

Technology reporter Todd Feathers wrote an extensive piece for Vice's Motherboard about the police tool known as ShotSpotter. It's a piece of technology that supposedly offers accurate analysis of where and when gunshots were fired. It's been used countless times across the country. But Feathers reports that there is essentially no verification that it works, and police have sought to manipulate its findings -- including a case in Rochester. We discuss what we know about the technology and whether it's an appropriate way to analyze cases. Our guests:

Todd Feathers, freelance reporter writing about technology for Vice

Katie Higgins, assistant public defender

Elizabeth Riley, special assistant public defender

Iman Abid, director of the Genesee Valley Chapter of the New York Civil Liberties Union

Then in our second hour, live concerts are back. In a recent piece for CITY Magazine, WXXI’s Jeff Spevak says this summer’s blossoming of events has caught him by surprise. He joins us to discuss the local live music scene, which includes events postponed from last year, new shows, and hybrid and virtual events. We also talk about how venues are handling pandemic safety measures. Our guests: