Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, July 15

First hour: Congressman Joe Morelle on updates regarding the federal response to the pandemic

Second hour: Comedy in the time of COVID-19

The Congressman also answers our questions and yours. Our guest:

Then in our second hour, can the coronavirus be the source of comedy? Should comedians joke about it? Some comedians say we need levity now more than ever, and comedy can be a way to cope with the uncertainty and fear that may come with the pandemic. This hour, we hear from comedians about their perspectives on comedy in the time of COVID-19. Our guests: