Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, January 6

First hour: Discussing the impact of the Georgia Senate runoff elections

Second hour: Is Rochester becoming a hub for the field of textual science?

We discuss the results of the Georgia Senate runoff elections and the impact they will have on the U.S. Senate. Democrat Raphael Warnock, an Atlanta pastor, defeated Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler. Warnock becomes Georgia's first Black senator, and the eleventh in U.S. history. The second runoff contest between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican incumbent David Perdue has not yet been decided, but Ossoff is leading. If he is victorious, the Senate will be in a 50-50 tie, making Vice President-elect Kamala Harris the tiebreaker. We discuss the impact of the runoff races and the future of the U.S. Senate. Our guest:

Jeremy Cooney, New York State Senator, 56th District

Then in our second hour, students at RIT are making international news for a discovery they made related to medieval manuscripts. The students developed a system that uses ultraviolent-florescence imaging to read text that's invisible to the naked eye. In their process, they discovered lost text on a 15th-century manuscript, revealing it was a palimpsest -- a manuscript on parchment with multiple layers of writing. The discovery and the system the students created will help libraries around the world learn more about medieval texts and collections. The RIT project was a collaboration with the University of Rochester, where faculty and students are also making advancements in textual science. Is Rochester becoming a hub for this kind of work? Our guests discuss the recent project, its impact, and what's next in the field of textual science locally and around the world. Our guests: