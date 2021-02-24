Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, February 24

First hour: Reactions to the grand jury's decision in the case of Daniel Prude

Second hour: What is qualified immunity for police officers?

The grand jury’s decision not to indict the police officers involved in death of Daniel Prude has sparked outrage, emotion, and conversation throughout the community. During her press conference on Tuesday, Attorney General Letitia James shared her recommendations for police reform. This hour, we discuss the results of the grand jury’s investigation, the reaction, and what our guests would like to see in terms of police reform. Our guests:

Natalie Ann Knott, assistant public defender

Danielle Ponder, attorney and musician

Then in our second hour, what is qualified immunity for police officers? Activists in Rochester have joined a growing chorus – including some members of Congress – calling for an end to qualified immunity. A local panel of legal experts had already planned to host a public discussion on the issue before the announcement this week that no Rochester police officers would face charges over the death of Daniel Prude. The discussion becomes even more timely, as the panel addresses the legal issues related to criminal and civil liability of law enforcement. Our guests: