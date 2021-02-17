Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, February 17

First hour: Debating the presence of police in schools

Second hour: Discussing the RPO's 2020-2021 season with new music director Andreas Delfs

Students in the Rochester City School District no longer see police officers in their schools. As part of the approval of the city’s budget in June, all 12 school resource officers were removed from RCSD campuses. The call to remove police officers from schools is being made by districts across the country; those calls escalated following the killing of George Floyd. Advocates for removal say officers make students feel unsafe and they can criminalize students – especially students of color. Those who support the presence of police in schools say well-trained officers can help students diffuse conflicts and address issues like drug and alcohol use. Our guests this hour discuss the issue:

Eamonn Scanlon, education and policy analyst for The Children’s Agenda

Je’Carl Hill, associate coordinator at Teen Empowerment, and recent Rochester City School District graduate

Tony Micciche, former Monroe County Legislator

Then in our second hour, the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra has a new music director. Andreas Delfs is a native of Germany and has held chief artistic posts with orchestras in Europe and North America. He has been a frequent guest conductor of the RPO. Delfs joins us this hour to discuss his work, his priorities for the RPO, and the orchestra’s 2021 season – one of its most diverse. Our guests: