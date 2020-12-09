Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, December 9

First hour: How can companies create a more diverse workforce?

Second hour: Discussing how movie theaters may be be permanently impacted by the pandemic

The Laboratory for Laser Energetics at the University of Rochester is set to double its staff. Recruiters say they are dedicated to improving representation of minority groups among the LLE's workforce. They are hosting an upcoming information session and diversity career fair to help achieve that goal. This hour, we preview those meetings and have a broader discussion about the steps companies can take to build a diverse workforce. Our guests:

Terry Kessler, diversity manager and senior research engineer at the Laboratory for Laser Energetics at the University of Rochester

Kevin Beckford, director of staff diversity, equity, and inclusion at the University of Rochester; and member of the Pittsford Town Board

Then in our second hour, last week, Warner Media decided that all of its 2021 films will be released not only in theaters, but also on HBO Max for streaming. Could that be the final blow for larger theater chains already struggling due to the pandemic? This hour, our guests discuss the state of movie theaters -- big and small -- during the pandemic, and the possible permanent impact on the industry. Our guests: