Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, December 30

First hour: The year in Rochester real estate

Second hour: The year in sports

The Rochester housing market is still booming, despite the pandemic. Experts say the last five years have been a sellers' market, with the home supply dwindling more each year. Homes on the market are snapped up within days -- sometimes, with buyers waiving inspections. This hour, we talk with local realtors about the year in Rochester real estate. Our guests:

Jim Yockel, CEO of the Greater Rochester Association of Realtors

Mark Siwiec, licensed real estate broker with the Mark Siwiec Realty Group at Howard Hanna

Nina Malatesta, licensed real estate agent with HUNT Real Estate ERA

Then in our second hour, the year in sports. In April, "Sports Illustrated" published a piece titled, "Bursting the Bubble: Why Sports Aren't Coming Back Soon." Writer Stephanie Apstein surmised that there would be no basketball, no baseball, no football because positive COVID tests would shut everything down. It turns out that professional leagues have found a way to conduct their games, mostly without fans. What was the impact on sports fans' collective psyche in a year when we thought there would be no live sports? We talk about the adjustments that were made, the value of letting fans back in (with limited capacity), and the future for minor league sports. Our guests: