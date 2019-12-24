Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, December 25

First hour: “Christmas Music and Memories: A With Good Reason Holiday Special”

Second hour: “Selected Shorts: Tough Love for the Holidays”

Connections is preempted for special programming for the holidays.

Whether it’s a traditional hymn or a holiday song from our childhood, many people say Christmas just wouldn’t be Christmas without the music that marks this season. The sense of joy, comfort, or spiritual uplift comes in all kinds of music at this time of year. From a Charlie Brown Christmas to Donny Hathaway and carols from the 15th century, Inman Majors (James Madison University), Hermine Pinson (College of William and Mary) , and Rob Vaughn (Virginia Foundation for the Humanities) share their favorite holiday music and memories.

Later in the show: Christmas may conjure images of bourbon mixed in eggnog or hot buttered rum drinks, but biologist Lytton Musselman (Old Dominion University) is making his own cordials and spirits from wild roots, berries, and mushrooms. Musselman loves the distinct differences in flavor each plant brings to the liquor because, he says, “we are reminded of the glens, marshes, prairies, lakes, and forests where they live, who they hang out with, and their seasons of life.” Also featured: Delores Phillips (Old Dominion University ) researches how multicultural families deal with holiday foods that will be on the table at this time of year. She speaks from personal experience as an African American married into a Vietnamese-American family with in-laws from both cultures.

Then in the second hour, it’s “Selected Shorts: Tough Love for the Holidays.” Guest host Robert Sean Leonard presents three ways of looking at the holiday season. You’ll hear "Interview with God," by Amy Krouse Rosenthal, performed by Jayne Atkinson and James Naughton; "The Fir Tree," by Hans Christian Andersen, performed by James Naughton; and "A Present for Big St. Nick," by Kurt Vonnegut, performed by Tate Donvan.