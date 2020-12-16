Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, December 16

First hour: Fred Guttenberg, anti-gun violence activist and author of "Find the Helpers"

Second hour: Addressing vaccine mistrust

We're joined by Fred Guttenberg, an anti-gun violence activist whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was killed in the Parkland school shooting in 2018. Her death came just four months after the loss of his brother Michael, an emergency medical worker who died of a 9/11-related cancer. Since his daughter's murder, Guttenberg has dedicated his life to advocating for gun safety legislation and, in his words, "break up the gun lobby." His new book, "Find the Helpers," chronicles his work and highlights the people who have been part of his and his brother's journey. He is our guest for the hour:

Then in our second hour, historic abuse of communities of color through medical research has many Black Americans hesitant about getting a COVID vaccine. Dr. Angela Branche is working to address those concerns. She joins us along with community activist Justin Morris and vaccine trial participant Jackie Dozier to discuss a number of issues and questions surrounding the vaccines, and how to ensure communities of color feel informed. Our guests: