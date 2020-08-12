Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, August 12

First hour: Discussing "Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You"

Second hour: Author Guy Harrison on coronavirus conspiracy theories

Community members in Irondequoit are gearing up for a town-wide discussion about Ibram X. Kendi and Jason Reynold's book, "Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You." It's a remix of Kendi's bestselling book "Stamped" that's written in a conversational way for young readers. Our guests discuss the upcoming event and what they want readers to learn:

Patrina Freeman, Irondequoit Town Councilwoman

Byra Potter, 6th grade school counselor at East Irondequoit Middle School

Greg Benoit, director of the Irondequoit Public Library

Karen Finter, director of instruction for grades 7-12 at West Irondequoit Central School District

Then in our second hour, we talk with Guy Harrison, an author known for his work on skepticism and atheism. He joins us to discuss conspiracy theories, particularly those related to the coronavirus. In a recent piece for Psychology Today he wrote, "In the coming months, an avalanche of pandemic-related fantasies, lies, and medical fraud will continue to swarm the globe. There will be no limit to the absurdity and cruelty of bad information coming. Prepare to think well or prepare to be a victim, because poor thinking skills can cost you time, money, dignity, good health, maybe even your life." He's our guest for the hour.