Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, August 11

First hour: Brighton Superintendent Kevin McGowan on school reopening plans

Second hour: What lessons can we learn from the fall of Governor Andrew Cuomo?

What does Governor Andrew Cuomo's resignation mean for school leaders awaiting state guidance for the fall? Brighton Central School District Superintendent Kevin McGowan has said he's been frustrated by the lack of direction. He shares what he would like to see in terms of guidance, what he's expecting for the coming school year, and how the district is handling the pandemic. Our guest:

Kevin McGowan, superintendent of the Brighton Central School District

Then in our second hour, what lessons can we learn from the fall of Governor Andrew Cuomo? On Tuesday, Cuomo announced his resignation -- effective 14 days from then. A report from the Attorney General's office indicated he sexually harassed 11 women. During Tuesday's announcement, Cuomo denied wrongdoing, but said it was best for him to step aside. This hour, our guests discuss takeaways from Cuomo's tenure and his resignation. Our guests: