Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, October 27

First hour: Discussing the state of police training with retired RPD officers

Second hour: Judge Christopher Ciaccio, candidate for Surrogate Court; Shauna O'Toole, candidate for the 54th State Senate District

The death of Daniel Prude in police custody has led to conversations about police training. What are officers trained to do in specific situations? Should that training be changed? We talk with a retired RPD sergeant and a retired RPD lieutenant about the state of police training. Our guests:

Marvin Stepherson, retired sergeant with the Rochester Police Department, and adjunct professor in the Adult Pathway Program at Roberts Wesleyan College

Janssen Rembert, retired lieutenant with the Rochester Police Department

Then in our second hour, we're joined by Judge Christopher Ciaccio, who is running for Surrogate Court. His opponent, Elena Cariola, declined to join us. We talk to Ciaccio about his work on the bench. Then, we hear from Shauna O'Toole, who is running for the 54th State Senate District. Her opponent, Senator Pamela Helming, declined to join the conversation. Our guests: