Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, November 9

First hour: Anthony Miller on his wrongful conviction

Second hour: Why is there a gender gap when it comes to college enrollment?

A local man was in prison for six years for a crime he didn't commit, and now he's suing the state and the people he says participated in a rush to judgement in his wrongful conviction. We talk to Anthony Miller and his attorneys. Our guests:

  • Anthony Miller, Rochester resident who was wrongfully convicted
  • Elliott Shields, civil rights attorny with Roth and Roth LLP
  • Don Thompson, managing partner at Easton Thompson Kasperek Shiffrin LLP

Then in our second hour, the gender gap between college students is growing. In the 2020-2021 school year, men made up only about 40 percent of college students. We discuss why with our guests:

  • Stuart Hencke, executive director of the Rochester Education Foundation
  • Rachel Bailey Jones, professor in the School of Education at Nazareth College
  • Rhakye Gibson-Cuffee, recent RCSD graduate