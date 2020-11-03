Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, November 3

First hour: Discussing the book, "Should Secret Voting be Mandatory?"

Second hour: Exploring the spectrum of emotions the come with the election

On this Election Day, we talk about different voting options -- mail-in, on-demand absentee, and early voting -- and what researchers say the data shows when it comes to outcomes. Do these measures expand voter participation in inclusive ways? Do they protect the secrecy of ballots? Our guests say the research says "no". Susan Orr and Jim Johnson are political science professors whose work (pre-pandemic) shows that mail-in ballots and other "convenience voting" measures add insecurities to the vote and do little to increase participation. They argue that post-pandemic, voting by mail needs a sunset clause, and voting should be compulsory and secret. This hour, we discuss their research and their book, "Should Secret Voting be Mandatory?". Our guests:

Susan Orr, associate professor of political science at the State University of Brockport

Jim Johnson, political science professor at the University of Rochester

Then in our second hour, we discuss the spectrum of emotions that come with this election. We talk about how to deal with the stress, and how to communicate with friends and family. Our guests: