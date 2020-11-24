Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, November 24

First hour: Understanding the Orange Zone restrictions for parts of Monroe County

Second hour: Is it time to abolish the Electoral College?

On Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that parts of Monroe County have reached Orange Zone status. The designation comes with restrictions that go into effect on Wednesday. Businesses deemed high-risk and non-essential -- such as personal care salons, barber shops, and gyms -- must close. Restaurants will be limited to outdoor dining, delivery, and takeout. Schools will close to in-person instruction until they meet testing requirements. This hour, our guests help us understand the new restrictions and the impact they will have on communities. Our guests:

Bob Duffy, Finger Lakes reopening advisor to Governor Cuomo, and president and CEO of the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce

Dave Seeley, Irondequoit Town Supervisor

Bill Moehle, Brighton Town Supervisor

Willie Lightfoot, president of the United Professional Barbers and Cosmetologists Association (UPBCA), Inc., and vice president of Rochester City Council

Then in our second hour, is it time to abolish the Electoral College? The question gained traction after the 2016 election, and has been the subject of heated debate in this election cycle. Some critics say the Electoral College is an antiquated, undemocratic process that promotes minority rule. Some supporting it say it counteracts human impulses and protects the nation from dangers inherent in democracy. We discuss the issue from several angles with our guests: