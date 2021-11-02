Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, November 2

First hour: Discussing the value of -- or harm in -- Americans spending more time playing video games

Second hour: Exploring vegan dining

According to a survey by Statista, video game playing time has increased nearly 20 percent since the start of the pandemic. And a new category of “aspiring professional gamers” say that they would quit their jobs if they could support themselves via gaming. What is the value of -- or the harm in -- Americans of all ages spending more time playing video games? Our guests discuss it:

Tory VanVoorhis, CEO of Second Avenue Learning

Lori Bajorek, executive director of ArtsROC

Joseph Dean, program manager for Earthworks at the Center for Youth

Then in our second hour, New York Times restaurant critic Pete Wells wrote a scathing review of Eleven Madison Park's new vegan menu. The restaurant announced an animal-free policy in May. Wells writes, "Almost none of the main ingredients taste quite like themselves in the 10-course, $335 menu the restaurant unwrapped this June after a 15-month pandemic hiatus. Some are so obviously standing in for meat or fish that you almost feel sorry for them." We've heard from local vegans who say it's not necessary to reinvent the wheel in order to serve a tasty vegan dish. This hour, we talk about vegan dining with our guests: