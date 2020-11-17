Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, November 17

First hour: Local restaurant and bar staff on the latest pandemic rules and challenges

Second hour: Paul Hypolite on reshaping the field of American lobbying

Restaurants, bars, and other establishments with state-issued liquor licenses are adapting to the latest pandemic rules from Albany. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced last week that beginning last Friday, restaurants and bars throughout the state must close at 10 p.m. to indoor dining. The restriction was one of a new series of rules meant to curb the spread of the virus as the infection rate continues to rise. The New York State Restaurant Association slammed the decision, with president Melissa Fleischut calling it a "huge blow" to the industry. This hour, we continue our ongoing series of conversations with local restaurant and bar owners and staff about the challenges they face, the adaptations they've made since March, and their expectations and needs for the weeks and months ahead. Our guests:

Candace Doell, executive chef for Owl House catering and events

Simone Boone, owner of Apogee Wine Bar

Amanda Jackson, bartender at Swan Dive

Voula Katsetos-Garwood, owner of Voula’s Greek Sweets

Then in our second hour, Rochester native Paul Hypolite is trying to change the way America thinks about lobbyists. His recent op-ed for the Gotham Gazette is titled, "I am a Black Lobbyist. My Profession Must Change." He writes, "By dedicating themselves to work for the public good, lobbyists can save democracy and restore the American dream." Hypolite's goal is nothing less than reshaping the entire field of American lobbying - and he has very specific ideas of how to do it. Our guest: