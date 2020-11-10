Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, November 10

First hour: ROC the Future's 2020 State of Our Children report card

Second hour: How to navigate political differences in families

ROC the Future has released its annual "State of Our Children" report card. It tracks key measures of wellbeing of children and youth in the Rochester area. Our guests discuss what the data shows when it comes to education, health, and more, and their action items going forward. We also hear the personal experience of a Rochester City School District student who is sharing her story. Our guests:

Jackie Campbell, director of ROC the Future at The Children’s Agenda

Shaun Nelms, chair of ROC the Future conveners

Stephanie Townsend, director of research and analytics for ROC the Future

Reganae Walters, East High School Class of 2022

Then in our second hour, the election is over and America has a new president-elect, but that doesn't mean the deep political divide in this country -- or, in many families -- has gone away. This hour, we talk with local people whose families have different political perspectives. They discuss how they navigate those differences in a productive way, and they share their recommendations for other families that are in similar situations. Our guests: