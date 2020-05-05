Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, May 5

First hour: How Sweden is handling the pandemic

Second hour: Chris Arnade and his book, "Dignity"

If there's one country getting the most attention for going against the pandemic grain, it's Sweden. The Swedish leadership has decided to allow most of its society to remain open -- schools, businesses, public spaces. That doesn't mean that life in Sweden is entirely the same as it was before the pandemic. But it is clearly different than in many other countries. As a result, the death toll is far higher, but the public feels prepared for a long pandemic in ways some other countries might not. Our guests are Swedish expats who can evaluate the different approaches, and why Swedish people have been more comfortable going it alone. Our guests:

Oskar Bynke, co-owner of Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard on Seneca Lake

Bruno Bosco, engineer living in Stockholm

Then in our second hour, Chris Arnade is a writer whose work focuses on the American communities most likely to be ignored by political leaders and big media. He travels to the most impoverished neighborhoods, and he gets to know people who live there. His work culminated in a book called "Dignity". Before the pandemic, we intended to speak with him about this remarkable book. Now his work is even more urgent, with the pandemic threatening to tear through the most vulnerable parts of society. Arnade asks us to reflect on our own advantages and the ways we judge others. He's our guest for the hour: