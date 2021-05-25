Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, May 25

First hour: Candidates for Rochester City School Board, part 1

Second hour: What does the defeat of the Amazon union election mean for labor in the U.S.?

We talk with candidates for Rochester City School Board. Nine candidates are running in the Democratic primary, and there are three open seats on the board. Our goal is to hear from all nine candidates before voters head to the polls in June 22. During this conversation, we talk with Joe Klein and Camille Simmons about why they are running and a number of issues affecting the district. Our guests:

Joe Klein

Camille Simmons

Then in our second hour, last month, workers at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama cast their votes in a historic election. The issue: whether to unionize. The majority voted against joining the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU). As reported by NPR, the results mean Amazon withstood the largest – and a heavily publicized – push to become the first unionized warehouse in the U.S. But, the vote may have a chance of being overturned. The RWDSU is arguing that Amazon interfered with the election and used controversial methods to collect votes. While the debate continues, the vote has sparked broader, national conversations about worker rights. What does all this mean for labor in America? Our guests discuss it: