Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, March 9

First hour: How the pandemic is contributing to disparities in college applications

Second hour: Members of the Rochester Police Accountability Board discuss recent policing incidents

Research shows fewer high school seniors have applied to college during the pandemic, and the students who have been impacted the most are those from lower-income backgrounds. The data indicates that these students were more likely to be affected by financial challenges related to the pandemic, and also by direct health risks from the virus. Experts say the current disparity will contribute to education and wealth gaps in the long term. What can be done? Our guests explain the challenges and share their ideas for how to support students. Our guests:

Patricia Braus, director of strategy and policy at the Rochester Education Foundation

Ian Mortimer, vice president of enrollment management at RIT, and board member for the Rochester Education Foundation

Mary H. Gilbert, school counselor at East High School, and member of the Rochester College Access Network

Crystal Clark, director of student support services at the Rochester City School District

Then in our second hour, we sit down with members of the Rochester Police Accountability Board to discuss a number of recent events that have placed Rochester back in the national spotlight: the grand jury decision in the Daniel Prude case; RPD officers pepper spraying a nine-year-old girl; and, most recently, officers pepper spraying a mother while her three-year-old child was nearby. Our guests discuss their ideas for reform, and the possible impact of the PAB having disciplinary powers. Our guests: