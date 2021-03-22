Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, March 23

First hour: Remembering Daniel Prude, and discussing Daniel's Law

Second hour: "#porchportraits:" The story of Geneva through the pandemic

One year ago, Rochester Police encountered Daniel Prude in the early morning hours. One week later, Prude was dead. His story continues to change Rochester. We talk about the impact of his life, his death, and what is known as Daniel’s Law. Our guests:

Samra Brouk, New York State Senator, who introduced Daniel’s Law

Harry Bronson, New York State Assemblymember, who introduced Daniel’s Law

Ashley Gantt, activist with Free the People Roc

Then in our second hour, a photographer in Geneva is documenting how the city has navigated the pandemic. Photographer Jan Regan teamed up with longtime journalist Chris Lavin to tell Geneva's story through photos and essays. Their work is now available in a new book called "#porchportraits." We talk with them about what they've learned about their city and its residents. Our guests: