Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, March 16

First hour: How can businesses work together to address climate change?

Second hour: Reverend Val Fowler on curiosity and kindness

A new solar array in Wayne County is providing electricity for affordable housing communities in Rochester. More than 6,000 panels are generating power for more than 500 Rochester apartments. It's a partnership between GreenSpark Solar and Home Leasing. How does it work? And will the project serve as a model for other initiatives in the future? We discuss the area's newest solar farm and how businesses can work together to address climate change. Our guests:

Nelson Leenhouts, chairman of Home Leasing

Bret Garwood, CEO of Home Leasing

Kevin Schulte, CEO of GreenSpark Solar

Then in our second hour, are we losing the capacity to understand people who see the world differently than we do? Reverend Val Fowler came to the Rochester region years ago, and built his career on a spirit of love and openness. Now he fears that we are losing a generosity of spirit with one another. Kindness is in short supply; curiosity perhaps even less so. How did that happen? Fowler finds that certainty is at odds with inquiry; too often we are certain of our beliefs without asking more questions. We've invited him on to discuss how to better engage with one another -- how to interrogate beliefs without eroding relationships. Our guest: