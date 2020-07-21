Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, July 21

First hour: New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli and youth climate leaders discuss climate action in New York

Second hour: How to provide and regulate internet access during the pandemic

New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli joins us to discuss his latest actions regarding climate, and where the state invests its money. DiNapoli recently defended New York State as being among the most responsible governments in the world when it comes to investing or divesting from fossil fuels. Youth climate leaders have called for aggressive action in making sure the state is not investing or propping up fossil fuels in any way. How do they view DiNapoli’s performance? We discuss it with our guests:

Thomas DiNapoli, New York State Comptroller

Hridesh Singh, board secretary for the Rochester People’s Climate Coalition, co-founder of the Brighton High School Climate Club, member of the leadership team for the Rochester Youth Climate Leaders, and executive director of the New York Youth Climate Leaders

Liam Smith, member of the Citizens Climate Lobby, member of the leadership team for the Rochester Youth Climate Leaders

Then in our second hour, many schools are deciding to keep students online – some exclusively, others for part of the fall. The New York Times argues that consistent internet access is now a civil right, and many students will be denied quality education based on their household’s income or where they live. And now, Charter Communications is asking the government for the right to impose data caps and charge families more for using their services. Our guests discuss the impact of such a move, along with ways to handle internet access during the ongoing crisis: