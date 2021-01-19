Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, January 19

First hour: Governor Cuomo's 2021 state budget address

Second hour: Discussing workplace debates about COVID-19 vaccines

In our first hour, we carry the governor's state budget address.

Then in our second hour, what can employers do if workers refuse to get vaccinated for COVID-19? What can employees do if they don't want a vaccine, but are being told they must get one? Where are the lines drawn? Who is protected by the law? These workplace debates about vaccines are already popping up. Our guests are attorneys who try to help us navigate these questions: