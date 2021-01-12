Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, January 12

First hour: Discussing UCLM's police reform proposals

Second hour: Understanding impeachment and the 25th Amendment

The United Christian Leadership Ministry has announced its proposals related to changes to policing in Monroe County. The proposals come in response to Governor Cuomo’s executive order on police reform. UCLM’s recommendations include a citizen review panel, additional training for officers, and racial justice education. We discuss the proposals with our guests:

Reverend Lewis Stewart, president of United Christian Leadership Ministry

Reverend Wanda Wilson, team leader for the UCLM police reform proposals on body warn cameras

Frank Staropoli, team coordinator for the UCLM police reform proposals

Then in our second hour, we talk with local legal and political science experts about national conversations surrounding impeachment and the possible use of the 25th Amendment. On Monday, House Democrats introduced an article of impeachment against President Trump. A vote is scheduled for Wednesday to charge Trump with “inciting violence against the government of the United States.” Our guests explain what we need to know about impeachment, the 25th Amendment, and what could happen next. Our guests: