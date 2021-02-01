Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, February 2

First hour: Victim advocates discuss the impact of unsolicited photos

Second hour: Former Rochester Mayor Bill Johnson on President Biden's inauguration

Monroe County Legislator Ernest Flagler-Mitchell says he sent a picture of male genitalia to a 19-year-old woman by mistake. Now there’s an investigation. We talk to victim advocates about cases like this, how they happen, and the impact they can have. Our guests:

Beatriz LeBron, commissioner for the Rochester City School District, community health worker, and advocate

Deb Rosen, executive director of Bivona Child Advocacy Center

Lauren Berger, training coordinator for RESTORE Sexual Assault Services

Then in our second hour, former Rochester Mayor Bill Johnson has had a lot to say about the inauguration of the new president. Johnson has roots in the south and frequently commented on support for former President Trump during his visits back home. He joins us to talk about where the country goes next. Our guest: