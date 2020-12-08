Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, December 8

First hour: Kevin McCann on the state of local small businesses during the pandemic

Second hour: How three local municipalities are adopting renewable energy programs

A local business owner says the pandemic's impact on small businesses could be much worse than many people think unless the government steps in. Kevin McCann owns McCann's Local Meats. He's warning the community that many businesses will likely close for good if they don't receive immediate support from the government. McCann joins us to discuss the state of local small businesses and the kind of relief owners want to see. Our guest:

Kevin McCann, owner of McCann's Local Meats

Then in our second hour, three local municipalities are launching renewable energy programs. On January 1, the Town of Brighton will be the first community in Monroe County to source 100 percent renewable power for the entire town. The Village of Victor and the City of Canandaigua will launch community choice aggregation programs on the first of the year. Our guests discuss the programs, their impact, and their long-term green energy goals.