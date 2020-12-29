Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, December 29

First hour: Understanding the new federal stimulus, part 1

Second hour: How mindfulness can help improve mental and physical health

A new stimulus is coming from the federal government. Right now, Congress continues to bicker over whether individuals should receive $600 or $2,000. We talk about where the money will go and how it will impact families, individuals, and businesses. Our guests:

Pete Nabozny, policy director at The Children's Agenda

Jonathan Swan, owner of the Swan family of restaurants, including Ox and Stone, Swan Dive, Daily Refresher, Dorado, Roux, and Vern's

Then in our second hour, how can mindfulness techniques help improve mental and physical health, especially as we head into the pandemic winter? Writing for "Scientific American" last week, Melinda Wenner Moyer presented tips from disaster psychology that she says can help people cope during times of crisis. Among them are mindfulness and finding new ways to connect with family and friends. This hour, our guests explore different ways to find happiness and incorporate mindfulness during the pandemic winter. They also discuss the connection between physical and mental health. Our guests: