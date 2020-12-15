Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, December 15

First hour: New Monroe County Republican Committee chair, Bernie Iacovangelo

Second hour: Discussing the gaming industry during the pandemic and its potential for the future

Monroe County's Republican Committee has a new leader. Bernie Iacovangelo has stepped in as acting chair, replacing Bill Napier. Napier held the position since June 2019. Iacovangelo served as leader of Chili's Republican Committee since 2004. He joins us to share his goals for his new role, and his ideas for how Republicans can win more support in urban areas. Our guests:

Bernie Iacovangelo, acting chair of the Monroe County Republican Committee

David Dunning, secretary of the Monroe County Republican Committee

Then in our second hour, gaming and tech experts say the video game industry is thriving during the pandemic. The games are serving as a way for people to stay connected while being physically distanced. Rochester has a growing community of game developers. This hour, we talk to local experts about the current and future state of the gaming industry and its impact on the local economy. Our guests: