Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, December 15

First hour: New Monroe County Republican Committee chair, Bernie Iacovangelo
Second hour: Discussing the gaming industry during the pandemic and its potential for the future
Monroe County's Republican Committee has a new leader. Bernie Iacovangelo has stepped in as acting chair, replacing Bill Napier. Napier held the position since June 2019. Iacovangelo served as leader of Chili's Republican Committee since 2004. He joins us to share his goals for his new role, and his ideas for how Republicans can win more support in urban areas. Our guests:
- Bernie Iacovangelo, acting chair of the Monroe County Republican Committee
- David Dunning, secretary of the Monroe County Republican Committee
Then in our second hour, gaming and tech experts say the video game industry is thriving during the pandemic. The games are serving as a way for people to stay connected while being physically distanced. Rochester has a growing community of game developers. This hour, we talk to local experts about the current and future state of the gaming industry and its impact on the local economy. Our guests:
- Rob Mostyn, director and co-founder of ROC Game Dev, and coordinator of the digital games hub at the RIT MAGIC Center
- Tory VanVoorhis, CEO of Second Avenue Learning
- Jenn Hinton, associate director of RIT’S MAGIC Center
- Kristen Seversky, local gamer who supports the Rochester gaming scene