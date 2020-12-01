Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, December 1

First hour: An update on the AIDS epidemic, and lessons that may be applicable to the coronavirus pandemic

Second hour: Discussing Indigenous art and anti-racist education

According to Trillium Health, the New York State Department of Health issued an alert in October because the number of new HIV diagnoses in Monroe County was elevated. The alert about the HIV/AIDS crisis comes in the middle of the global coronavirus pandemic. Today is World AIDS Day, and our guests discuss progress when it comes to HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment, the challenges patients and the health community still face, and what we learned from the AIDS pandemic that may be applicable to the coronavirus pandemic. Our guests:

Dr. Bill Valenti, senior vice president for strategic advancement, chief of innovation, and co-founder and staff physician at Trillium Health

Andrew Shepard, prevention navigator at Trillium Health

David Henderson, playwright of “Unfinished Business”

Then in our second hour, a conversation with local Native American artists about Indigenous art and about anti-racist education. Ganondagan's virtual juried Hodinohsoni' art show is now online. It features award-winning paintings, sculptures, beadwork, and traditional artwork. We talk with the artists about their craft and about a renaissance of Indigenous art. We also address recent anti-racism movements and if Indigenous communities feel included. Our guests: