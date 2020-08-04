Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, August 4

First hour: Todd Moss on how Kodak received its $765 million government loan

Second hour: Special rebroadcast - The stories of local women who became single moms by choice

Kodak has won a $765 million government loan to make generic drugs. How did this happen? The answer is stranger than you might think, and it has a local connection. Todd Moss worked for the State Department under President George W. Bush, is an author, and is doing global affairs work that helped bring a bipartisan solution to a question about the federal government: how can the U.S. invest overseas appropriately? They found a situation, but how did the money get back to Kodak? Was it the right thing to do? Todd Moss explains it. Our guest:

Todd Moss, senior fellow at the Center for Global Development

Then in our second hour, many parents across the country have had to make major adjustments to their home and work lives in order to balance child care and their careers during the pandemic. Some single parents in particular say they’ve struggled. The New York Times profiled four women who decided to become single mothers on their own. The women describe why they chose their paths, the joys of motherhood, and the unexpected challenges they’ve come to face, especially during the pandemic. One of those women is a Rochester resident who adopted eight children from the foster care system and has cared for 20 more. In this special rebroadcast, she joins us to share her story, along with another local single mom by choice. Our guests: