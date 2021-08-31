Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, August 31

First hour: Comparing walkability and public transit in different U.S. cities

Second hour: Previewing the 2021 Rochester Cocktail Revival

Early this year, the company LawnStarter ranked the best cities in the U.S. to live without a car. San Francisco came in at number one. Shreveport, Louisiana fell in last place -- number 150. Rochester was listed at number 37. What can lower-ranking cities learn from San Francisco in terms of walkability and access to public transit? This hour, we compare the scene in each of the three cities. Our guests:

Jason Partyka, board member and chair of the Bus Work Group at Reconnect Rochester

Liz Swaine, executive director of Shreveport Downtown Development in Louisiana

Stacey Randecker Bartlett, mobility consultant from the Bay Area

Then in our second hour, the Rochester Cocktail Revival is back. The eighth annual event kicked of Monday and runs through September 5. Rochester's event is he only weeklong cocktail festival of its kind in the state, with more than 20 bars are participating. Despite the vibrant local scene, Rochester hasn't made the map when it comes to national recognition for its cocktails. Tales' Spirited Awards, which honors cocktails and spirits throughout the nation, has focused its attention on New York City; the only bars awarded north of that are in Massachusetts and Canada. This hour, we preview the Rochester Cocktail Revival, and we discuss how cities like Rochester -- smaller in population, but large in cocktail culture -- earn a place on the wider cultural map. Our guests: