Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, August 17

First hour: Professor Randy Stone on the parallels between the occupation of Afghanistan by both Russia and the United States

Second hour: Special rebroadcast - How children's immune systems could be affected by pandemic policies

How much worse was the situation in Afghanistan than American administrations have been saying for years? Our guest discusses the realities of nation building and the parallels between the occupation of Afghanistan by both Russia and the United States. Our guest:

Randy Stone, chair of the Department of Political Science, and director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester

Then in our second hour, a special rebroadcast. From lockdowns to remote learning to wearing masks in public, experts say COVID-19 policies and procedures were effective in limiting exposure to the virus. But, more than a year later, those experts say that there’s a reason to be concerned about children’s immunological development being compromised. Writing for The Conversation, viral immunologist Byram Bridle says, “Raising children during the pandemic has largely occurred in isolated/sanitized environments that are unprecedented in extent and duration. These kids are at greater risk of developing hypersensitivities and autoimmune diseases than anyone before them. The immune systems of children are not designed to develop in isolation from the microbial world, so let’s consider letting children be children again.” This hour, we’re joined by local experts who weigh in on this. They also discuss food allergies in children and what parents and educators need to know. Our guests: