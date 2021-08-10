Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, August 10

First hour: Understanding new "good cause evictions" protections passed in Albany*

Second hour: Discussing the future of American football*

*Both hours will be rescheduled due to the news from Governor Cuomo's office.

New good cause evictions protections recently passed in Albany, and housing activists in Rochester say other cities should follow suit. The law protects tenants from facing holdover evictions by giving them the right to renew their tenancy, enhancing their right to organize, and providing protections against unreasonable rent hikes. Landlords could still evict tenants for nonpayment and other issues. We discuss the law with housing rights advocates and landlords. Our guests:

Barbara Rivera, lead tenant organizer for the City-Wide Tenant Union of Rochester

Clianda Florence-Yarde, former tenant, educator, mother, and community member

William Lang, landlord

Then in our second hour, during his Hall of Fame induction speech, Peyton Manning issued a rallying cry for youth football. He's concerned about declining participation rates across the country. Manning says the advent of safety measures have made the game a more secure place for kids. We discuss the future of American football with our guests:

Steve Lian, Brighton High School head football coach

Trevor Cramer, director of athletic training outreach at UR Sports Medicine

Both hours will be rescheduled due to the news from Governor Cuomo's office.