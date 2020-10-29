Coming up on Connections: Thursday, October 29

First hour: Discussing how women are impacted by pandemic job losses

Second hour: Understanding Section 230, and the impact of how content is shared -- or not shared -- online

As NPR reported this week, "women are back in 1988." That's because the share of women in the workforce is down to levels last seen in the late 1980s. President Trump told a rally on Monday, "We're getting your husbands back to work." But it's the women who are most severely impacted by pandemic job loss. We examine why that is, and what it will take to erase those losses. Our guests:

Erika Rosenberg, president and CEO of the Center for Governmental Research

Katherine Goldstein, journalist and creator of The Double Shift podcast

Then in our second hour, on Wednesday, the CEOs of Facebook, Twitter, and Google got into heated exchanges with members of Congress during a hearing about free speech online. Section 230 is a set of federal laws that prevents social media sites from being held liable for content they allow or remove from their sites. Democrats and Republicans differ on where they stand regarding how and to what extent the companies should patrol their sites. The companies' decisions are fluid. Recently, Twitter blocked an unsubstantiated New York Post piece about Hunter Biden; it later reversed its decision and allowed users to share it. This hour, we're joined by an attorney who specializes in the intersection of social media and the law. He discusses how Section 230 and debates about how content is shared or not shared online impacts free speech, the state of journalism, and democracy. We also discuss issues pertaining to privacy, regulation, and more. Our guest: