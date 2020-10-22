Coming up on Connections: Thursday, October 22

First hour: Candidates for the 134th Assembly District

Second hour: Discussing Monroe County's new pandemic relief program for small businesses

We're joined by candidates for the 134th Assembly District. The district covers the towns of Greece, Ogden, and Parma. Current Assemblyman Peter Lawrence is not seeking reelection. We talk to the candidates about their platforms and priorities. Our guests:

Dylan Dailor (WF)

Josh Jensen (R)

Ericka Jones (G)

*Note: Carolyn Carrol, the Democratic candidate, is unable to join the conversation.

Then in our second hour, on Wednesday, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced a new set of grants to help small businesses during the pandemic. The county will use $15 million in federal relief funding to provide support for personal services businesses, including retail and dining. We talk about the program, who is eligible, and we take questions from business owners who want to apply. Our guests: