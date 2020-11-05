Coming up on Connections: Thursday, November 5

First hour: Discussing the 2020 Latino vote

Second hour: Telling stories of addiction and recovery through photojournalism

President Trump improved on his margins with Latino voters from 2016. He did especially well in the American Southeast, surprising some Democrats. But this is not a surprise to many Latinos, who point out that their demographic is not monolithic in politics and values. We discuss what we can learn from this election.

Anthony Plonczynski-Figueroa, founder of La Cumbre

Peter Vazquez, candidate for the 138th Assembly District

Jose Peo, member of Rochester City Council

Then in our second hour, a new photojournalism course at RIT is exploring how to tell stories of addiction and recovery. Participants include photojournalism majors and people with personal experiences with recovery -- doctors, counselors, family members of people who have lost their lives to overdose, and people who are currently in recovery. This hour, we talk about how the subject of addiction is covered -- and often stigmatized -- in the media and popular culture, and how they hope their work will change that. Our guests: