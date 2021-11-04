Coming up on Connections: Thursday, November 4

First hour: Discussing strategies to reduce homelessness in Rochester

Second hour: Exploring faith based approaches to racial justice

Rochester is seeing a 20 to 25 percent increase in homelessness since this time last year. That's according to leaders at the local non-profit, Person Centered Housing Options. We're joined by those leaders and a graduate from their programs to discuss strategic ways to reduce homelessness, especially in advance of the winter months. Our guests:

Nicholas Coulter, co-founder of Person Centered Housing Options

Jeanell Coleman Grimes, member of the Health Home Team at Person Centered Housing Options

Ramadan Ramadan, resident and graduate of the Health Home program at Person Centered Housing Options

Then in our second hour, how can faith leaders and members of their congregations engage in racial justice work? We're joined by Reverend Myra Brown and her colleague Ruth Marchetti to discuss it that question. They also preview this evening’s inaugural Dr. Marvin L. Krier Mich Memorial Lecture, "The Movement Toward Racial Justice: A Faith-Based and Grassroots Framework" at St. John Fisher College. Our guests: