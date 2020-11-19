Coming up on Connections: Thursday, November 19

First hour: Discussing ideas for how to gather - or not gather - for Thanksgiving

Second hour: Jen Lunsford, Assemblymember-elect in the 135th District

What are your plans for Thanksgiving? As the COVID-19 infection rate rises both locally and across the country, families are weighing how to handle the holiday. Some families are starting new traditions with food drop offs and virtual gatherings. Others are scaling down their get-togethers to adhere to Governor Cuomo's mandate that limits indoor gatherings to 10 people. The decisions can come with stress, or even conflict, when families disagree about approaches. WXXI reporters Noelle Evans and April Franklin spoke with a number of people in the community about the wide range of ideas for how to gather - or not gather - for Thanksgiving. They share their reporting. We're also joined by Dr. Eric Caine, who helps us understand how to navigate the emotions that come with a pandemic holiday. Our guests:

Eric Caine, M.D., former chair of the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Noelle Evans, reporter/producer for WXXI News

April Franklin, reporter and Weekend Edition host for WXXI News

Then in our second hour, the 135th Assembly District race was called Tuesday night, and Democrat Jen Lunsford won by a narrow margin. Incumbent Mark Johns, who was seeking a fifth term, led with 55 percent of the vote after Election Day. But after counting absentee ballots, Lunsford pulled ahead by 684 votes. She joins a group of young Democrats headed to Albany for their first term. We talk to Lunsford about the state of the party and her priorities for the district. Our guest: