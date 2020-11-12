Coming up on Connections: Thursday, November 12

First hour: Abraham Foxman on a path to eliminating bigotry in America

Second hour: Understanding the role of the Office of Renewable Energy Siting

Abe Foxman, the past president of the Anti-Defamation League, said that Donald Trump pulled the lid off the sewer of American bigotry. Foxman is participating virtually in an event sponsored by Nazareth College. The question now is, what is the best path to eliminating bigotry in this country? Our guests:

Abraham Foxman, director and chairman of the Center for the Study of Anti-Semitism at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City

Hava Leipzig Holzhauer, executive director of the Konar Center for Tolerance and Jewish Studies at Nazareth College

Then in our second hour, a conversation about the new Office of Renewable Energy Siting. The office streamlines and expedites the siting of large-scale renewable energy projects in the state. We talk about the office's goals with local climate leaders. Our guests: