Coming up on Connections: Thursday, May 7

First hour: How high school seniors are handling their graduation year

Second hour: Discussing food culture during the pandemic

High school seniors would have been preparing for in-person graduation ceremonies and big celebrations this month. Instead, they're figuring out new ways to take finals, and watching graduation ceremonies via Zoom. How are the students handling the change? Our guests are graduating seniors:

Natalie Faas, senior at Churchville-Chili Senior High School

Maggie Nagar, senior at Webster Schroeder High School

Alecia Scott, senior at School Without Walls

Will Cypher, senior at Pittsford Sutherland High School

Then in our second hour, the Atlantic Monthly has boldly proclaimed, "Foodie culture as we know it is over." The pandemic is "no time for snobbery," the magazine asserts, perhaps missing the entire point of so-called foodie culture in the first place. So what are we learning about ourselves during this pandemic, as it pertains to cooking? And dining, and food, and our expectation? Our guests are local chefs who debate it, and they offer their own recipes for dishes you can probably cook at home during a quarantine.