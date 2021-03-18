Coming up on Connections: Thursday, March 18

First hour: Discussing working from home, post-pandemic

Second hour: Is the University of Rochester meeting its moral and civic obligations in the community?

More American workers are doing their jobs from home than ever before, thanks to the pandemic. Skeptical managers have had a chance to see a full year's worth of evidence about whether remote work can be productive. Now, more workers, particularly younger workers, are seeking out jobs that allow for flexible schedules and working from home. How sustainable is that arrangement? Our guests discuss it:

Will Fletcher, software engineer

Amy Coron, manager of workforce analytics

Saj Hoffman-Hussain, senior digital content strategist

Jaime Barclay, director of school partnerships at the Learning Innovation Catalyst

Joe Sayre, Rochester resident

Then in our second hour, Rochester City Council member Mitch Gruber and University of Rochester professor Stewart Weaver say the university has recently made strides when it comes to meeting moral obligations, but it can do much more when it comes to those responsibilities in the community. They've written an op-ed for the Democrat and Chronicle about gaps they see. They join us to discuss their perspectives on the university's role in the community. We also address how other large local employers factor into this issue. Our guests:

Mitch Gruber, member of Rochester City Council

Stewart Weaver, professor of history at the University of Rochester, and president of the UR chapter of the American Association of University Professors

Note: Following this conversation, we will invite University of Rochester leaders on the program to respond.