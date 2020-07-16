Coming up on Connections: Thursday, July 16

First hour: Should police live in the cities they serve?

Second hour: Is this the time for a national UBI program?

Most police officers do not live in the cities they serve. That's not necessarily the case in smaller towns, but it's true in cities like Rochester and most larger cities. Is there a harm in allowing police officers to live outside the city they serve? For a long time, researchers have argued that there is. And now, with the national focus on improving policing, there is growing momentum for new requirements on where police live. What are the benefits to this change? Is it fair? Our guests discuss it:

Simeon Banister, vice president of community programs at the Rochester Area Community Foundation

Kellie McNair, co-lead of the Pathstone Foundation's antiracism curriculum project

Shane Wiegand, co-lead of the Pathstone Foundation's antiracism curriculum project

Then in our second hour, Wednesday on Connections, Congressman Joe Morelle made some strong remarks in favor of a universal basic income, or UBI. This was a significant change for the Congressman, who has previously been lukewarm about UBI. Congress returns later this month to work on the next round of help for struggling Americans during the pandemic. Is this the time for a national UBI program? Our guests discuss the possible impact of, well, just giving people cash and letting them decide what to do with it. Our guests: