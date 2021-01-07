Coming up on Connections: Thursday, January 7

First hour: Discussing Wednesday's events at the U.S. Capitol

Second hour: How New Zealand is handling the pandemic

We discuss the extraordinary and horrific events that unfolded in Washington, D.C. Wednesday. We're joined by people who have worked in the U.S. Capitol. Our guest:

Sarah Clark, New York State Assemblymember, 136th District, who formerly worked for Senator Hillary Clinton and served as Deputy State Director for Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

Then in our second hour, we talk with a former Rochester resident who recently moved back to his native New Zealand -- a country where there has been no community transmission of COVID-19 since November 18th. Mike Johansson left the U.S. on December 29th and has been quarantining in a barricaded hotel in Christchurch since he arrived. The country has strict protocol for travelers, and Johansson has been documenting his experience in isolation. He joins us to discuss how it's going, how New Zealand is handling the pandemic, and what people in that country think about Wednesday's events at the U.S. Capitol. Our guest: