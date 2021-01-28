Coming up on Connections: Thursday, January 28

First hour: How are local colleges and universities handling the spring semester?

Second hour: Science's next frontier - inside alien worlds

How are local colleges and universities handling the 2021 spring semester during the pandemic? Nazareth College has shifted the start of its spring semester to February 1 due to the rise in COVID-19 cases after the holidays, while continuing to offer classes online. Monroe Community College resumed on-campus classes on Monday, but nearly 80 percent of its courses are being delivered remotely. The University of Rochester restarts most of its classes on February 1, offering both in-person and remote options. This hour, we hear from representatives from all three institutions about plans for the spring semester, including access to courses, testing protocols, dorm life, and more. Our guests:

Beth Paul, Ph.D., president of Nazareth College

Katherine Douglas, Ed.D., interim president of Monroe Community College

Jeff Runner, Ph.D., dean of the College of Arts, Sciences & Engineering at the University of Rochester

Then in our second hour, astrophysicist Adam Frank says that science has united us during this very difficult year. Writing for NBCNews.com, Frank argues, "It is no overstatement to say that science saved our lives and our hope for the future. And it did so by overcoming all the denialists who attack its validity, dismiss its honesty and power, and repeatedly call for its funding to be cut." He discusses those ideas, and he joins colleagues to explain how scientists are using "football field-sized lasers to recreate conditions deep inside alien worlds." This is how scientists could decide, in the future, which planets to zero in on... in the search for other civilizations. Our guests: