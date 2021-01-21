Coming up on Connections: Thursday, January 21

First hour: What you need to know when it's your turn to receive a COVID-19 vaccine

Second hour: Local landlords discuss their struggles during the pandemic

What do you need to know when it's your turn to receive a COVID-19 vaccine? We've talked with local vaccine recipients who have shared their experiences with us. Some have said the language used in the vaccine fact sheets and disclosure forms is confusing. The vaccines are safe and have been vetted, but what's the difference between Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) and FDA approval? How long will we have to wear masks and practice physical distancing? Our guests answer your questions, and they discuss disease prevention and transmission mitigation when it comes to the vaccines. Our guests:

Ghinwa Dumyati, M.D., professor in infectious diseases in the Department of Medicine and the Center for Community Health and Prevention at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Emil Lesho, D.O., infectious disease and internal medicine specialist at Rochester Regional Health

Then in our second hour, we talk to landlords about the struggles they are experiencing during the pandemic. Large corporations that own properties are doing quite well, but many properties are owned by local individuals who are struggling to pay their mortgages. They're concerned that landlords are being stereotyped. We discuss it with our guests, who are landlords?